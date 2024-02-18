Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Govt Under Pressure As Maratha Activist Jarange Patil Threatens Escalation Over Reservation

PTI

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has warned the Eknath Shinde government that he would escalate his agitation for Maratha reservation if it is not provided from the OBC quota and if blood relatives of Kunbis are not issued certificates by the government. The government-appointed committee to ascertain the economic backwardness of the Marathas has already submitted its report to the state government, and the latter has convened a special session of the legislature to consider it.

However, Jarange Patil is adamant that reservation for Marathas should be carved out of the 27% reserved for the OBCs. His fear is that if standalone reservation for Marathas crosses the 50% cap imposed by the Supreme Court, then it won't withstand legal scrutiny. Already, the apex court has rejected the demand for Maratha reservation.

Bhujbal adamant about leaving OBC quota untouched

The problem for CM Eknath Shinde is that his senior cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal is adamant about leaving the OBC quota untouched. Mr. Bhujbal has already submitted his resignation to Mr. Shinde. Jarange Patil has become extremely suspicious about the intentions of the “Shinde Sarkar."

He concluded his long march to Mumbai on January 26 when the state government issued a notification regarding issuing caste certificates to Kunbis. However, this was only a notification and not an ordinance.

Meanwhile, Jarange Patil's indefinite fast, being held in his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, entered its ninth day on Sunday. He is only taking a few sips of water, and his health condition is deteriorating rapidly. The government is hopeful that the resolution to be adopted by the assembly on February 20 will address Jarange Patil's demands. If it does not, then the activist will continue his indefinite fast. The Bombay High Court has already directed the government to ensure that his condition does not worsen.