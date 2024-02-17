 Maharashtra: Farmers Who Faced Losses Due To Manoj Jarange's October 14 Rally In Jalna Get Govt Aid Of ₹46 Lakh
Several thousand people had attended the October rally in Manoj Jarange's native Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Warns Of Hunger Strike From February 10 | PTI

A total of 571 farmers who faced losses due to a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on October 14 last year have received financial aid of ₹46 lakh from the Maharashtra government, an official said on Friday.

Several thousand people had attended the October rally in Jarange's native Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna, the official said.

"A total of 441 farmers got ₹32 lakh, while 130 got ₹14.55 lakh. The state has also provided aid to the kin of 80 persons who committed suicide for Maratha quota. More than 25 lakh was disbursed from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund for those who received injuries in a police lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati," the official informed.

