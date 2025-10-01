Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Directs MADC to Expedite Development Of Baramati, Yavatmal, Dharashi And Latur Airports |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) to take immediate steps for the development of airports at Baramati, Yavatmal, Dharashiv, and Latur.

Review Meeting on Baramati Airport

A review meeting regarding the development of Baramati Airport, including the facility for night landing, was held at the Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Pawar.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of Finance O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Aviation) Sanjay Sethi, Principal Secretary of Planning Saurabh Vijay, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of MADC Swati Pandey, and other senior officials from MIDC, Industries Department, and Pune Zilla Parishad. Divisional Commissioner of Pune Chandrakant Pulkundwar, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil, and MIDC Regional Officer Hanumant Patil participated via video conferencing.

Directions for Baramati Airport Development

During the meeting, Pawar instructed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by MIDC for Baramati Airport’s night landing facility should be handed over to MADC. The Industries Department has been asked to issue a government resolution for transferring the airport.

He further directed that MADC should prepare a master plan and DPR for the overall upgradation of Baramati Airport. Pawar emphasized that MADC, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India, should conduct the necessary surveys and prepare an estimate of proposed expenditure for the development work.

Focus on Strategic Aviation Expansion

This move reflects the government’s focus on strengthening regional air connectivity and enhancing airport infrastructure across Maharashtra, including facilities to support night operations and improved passenger services.