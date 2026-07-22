Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Heartfelt Tribute On Husband Ajit Pawar's Birth Anniversary |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, on Wednesday, paid tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and her husband, Ajit Pawar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. She stated that Pawar had been a pillar of strength and support for the family.

On his birth anniversary, Sunetra took to social media and wrote, “Dada... For so many years, I celebrated your birthday with such joy, enthusiasm, and pride. The home and family would be filled with happiness, with blessings pouring in from all around. But today, observing this very same day as your 'jayanti,' my heart breaks completely from within. Even today, my heart refuses to accept this bitter truth, Dada.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar tweets, "Dada... For so many years, I celebrated your birthday with such joy, enthusiasm, and pride... The home and family would be filled with happiness, showers of blessings all around... But today, observing this very same day as your… pic.twitter.com/mrPsjwOsAl — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

Sunetra further wrote that he had always stood by her during difficult times and had been her greatest source of strength. “Today, all of it has suddenly vanished,” she wrote.

The post further read, “I never even dreamed that time would snatch away the biggest pillar of my life so soon. Today, as I mark this day of yours, my heart squeezes in pain; the tears in my eyes refuse to stop.”

Along with the tribute, Sunetra also shared a few photographs with her husband, Ajit Pawar, in which the couple can be seen sharing cherished moments together.

Ajit died in a crash

Ajit Pawar died earlier this year in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. He was on his way to address a meeting in Baramati when the accident occurred.

CM Fadnavis pays tribute to Pawar on birth anniversary

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary earlier in the day. Recalling moments with Pawar, Fadnavis wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “His visionary, inclusive, and people-centric leadership has made a lasting contribution to Maharashtra.”

Tributes to Maharashtra’s former DCM Ajitdada Pawar, on his Birth Anniversary!

His visionary, inclusive, and people-centric leadership has made a lasting contribution to Maharashtra.



दूरदर्शी, सर्वसमावेशक व लोकाभिमुख नेतृत्व, महाराष्ट्राचे लोकप्रिय माजी उपमुख्यमंत्री 'अजितदादा… pic.twitter.com/xteL9ldryO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 22, 2026

A day earlier, Fadnavis inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to 'Dada' in Mumbai, commemorating his contribution to the state. The exhibition features photographs from Pawar's childhood, his marriage, and various public meetings and milestones throughout his life.

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