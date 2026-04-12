Political Row Erupts In Maharashtra Over Warkari Tradition As Congress Backs Sharad Pawar, CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Strongly

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (L) & Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: A political row has erupted in Maharashtra over the sanctity of the centuries-old Warkari tradition, with the Congress backing NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly countering his remarks.

Centuries-Old Tradition

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Sunday expressed support for Pawar’s recent observations, alleging that “regressive elements” are attempting to infiltrate the Warkari sect through self-styled godmen and divisive preachers.

The Warkari tradition—known for its message of devotion, equality, and social harmony—has long united devotees of Lord Vitthal, who undertake the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur. The movement, rooted in the Bhakti tradition, draws inspiration from saint-poets like Sant Tukaram and Sant Namdev.

Warkari Movement

In an article published recently, Pawar had raised concerns about the growing influence of certain preachers whose discourses, he claimed, promote religious fanaticism rather than the sect’s inclusive ethos. Backing these views, Sawant said the Warkari movement has historically played a crucial role in social reform and awareness, but warned that attempts are being made to create divisions within society.

“The teachings of saints and their devotional literature have faced interference for centuries. What we are witnessing now is a continuation of those efforts,” Sawant said, urging people to remain vigilant.

Sawant Cites Savarkar as Example

He further alleged that individuals linked to divisive ideologies are trying to gain influence within the sect, cautioning against the spread of hatred under the guise of spirituality.

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Addressing the parallel debate over Pawar’s religious beliefs, Sawant said atheism has always found space within Hindu philosophy. He cited Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as an example, noting that even prominent proponents of Hindutva had identified as atheists.

However, Chief Minister Fadnavis on Saturday dismissed Pawar’s remarks, calling them “misinformed” and reflective of a lack of understanding of the Warkari tradition. He asserted that the movement, which has a history spanning nearly 800–900 years, is deeply rooted in spiritual purity, brotherhood, and the teachings of the Bhagwat tradition.

Fadnavis countered that certain individuals with alleged “Urban Naxal links” had attempted to enter the movement in recent times but were firmly rejected by the Warkari community. He added that the government possesses detailed information on such elements.

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