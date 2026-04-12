Bombay Catholic Sabha Conducts Electoral Roll Awareness Session In Mahim Ahead Of Special Intensive Revision Process

The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Orlem Unit, conducted an orientation session on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at its premises on L.J. Road, Mahim, on Sunday. |

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Orlem Unit, conducted an orientation session on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at its premises on L.J. Road, Mahim, on Sunday.

Official Notification From Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam

Held under the tagline “My Vote, My Right – How do I secure my Vote?”, the programme aimed to create awareness among citizens about the procedures involved in ensuring their inclusion in the voters’ list.

​The initiative comes ahead of the official notification from the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, regarding the commencement of the SIR process in Mumbai and across the state. Organisers said the session was intended to help citizens prepare in advance by familiarising them with documentation requirements, relevant forms, and verification procedures.

Participants Advise

​Participants were advised to begin by checking their names, or those of their parents and grandparents, in the 2002 electoral rolls. They were also encouraged to fill out enumeration forms in advance, keep necessary documents ready, and remain alert to visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for household verification. Citizens were further urged to stay in touch with their respective Assembly constituency offices, collect acknowledgement copies after form submission, and verify their names once the draft electoral roll is published.

​Special emphasis was placed on encouraging younger citizens to assist senior residents with online form submissions. Attendees were also reminded to respond promptly to any notices issued by Electoral Registration Officers to ensure their inclusion in the final voters’ list.

Special Emphasis Placed on Encouraging Younger Citizens

​The interactive session, attended by around 100 participants, was conducted by Norbert Mendonca, president, BCS, and Dolphy D’Souza, spokesperson, BCS, and included a PowerPoint presentation.

​Among those present were Father Aniceto Pereira and Father Ronny Vaz. The Sabha also announced plans to set up help desks at select locations to guide citizens once the official SIR schedule is released.

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