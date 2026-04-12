Maharashtra To Launch Revamped Online System For Quick Medical Aid Under CM Relief Fund, Approvals In Just 8 Hours | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: Patients from economically weaker and needy sections across Maharashtra will soon receive quicker financial assistance for medical treatment, with the state government set to roll out a revamped online system under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell.

System Expected to Be Inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The new system, expected to be inaugurated in the coming days by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to significantly reduce delays in processing aid applications. Under the upgraded mechanism, approvals will be granted within just eight working hours, ensuring timely support for patients in urgent need of treatment.

In a major patient-friendly reform, the responsibility of submitting applications will now rest with empanelled hospitals rather than patients. This eliminates the need for patients or their families to fill out forms, thereby streamlining the process and accelerating access to financial aid.

Officials Confirm Assistance Will Be Sanctioned Within Eight Hours

Officials from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell stated that once patients submit the required documents to the hospital, the hospital administration will directly forward the application for approval. If all documents are complete and in order, assistance will be sanctioned within the stipulated eight-hour timeframe.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to introduce innovative and citizen-centric reforms in the functioning of the Relief Fund. During the financial year from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, as many as 40,776 patients across the state benefited from the scheme, receiving financial assistance totaling Rs. 333.06 crore.

Cell Head Rameshwar Naik

Cell Head Rameshwar Naik said the new system has been designed to ensure timely treatment for patients, adding that faster approvals will bring substantial relief to beneficiaries and their families.

Following its official launch, the system will be implemented across Maharashtra to enhance efficiency and accessibility in delivering medical assistance.

For further information, needy patients can contact the toll-free helpline at 1800 123 2211.

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