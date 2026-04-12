Mumbai-Themed ‘Flyovers & Potholes’ Board Game Launched To Mark World Heritage Day |

Mumbai: A unique Mumbai-themed board game, “Flyovers & Potholes,” was launched on Sunday, 12 April, by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Greater Mumbai Chapter to commemorate World Heritage Day.

Inspired by the traditional Indian game Moksha Patamu, popularly known as Snakes and Ladders, “Flyovers & Potholes” offers a creative interpretation of Mumbai’s urban landscape. Conceptualised by Katyayani Agarwal and designed by Rajul Dhaimade of INTACH, with textual inputs from Shaila Malik, the board game blends entertainment with education.

The game takes players on a journey through Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, incorporating both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Through a system of rewards and penalties, participants navigate challenges that highlight the importance of preserving the city’s heritage while engaging in an enjoyable play experience. “We are trying to inform people about Mumbai’s cultural and historical heritage, both tangible and intangible. If you are good at heritage, you climb a flyover, or you land in a pothole,” said Agarwal.

Dhaimade said that when Agarwal shared her idea of creating a game highlighting virtues and vices in the heritage space, she was immediately interested. “As a graphic designer, how often does one get to design a game, especially one based on a city? Exploring the concept in the context of Mumbai, I realised that while we are constructing numerous flyovers and bridges to speed up our commute, we also have endless potholes that slow us down. This inspired the name Flyovers & Potholes,” she said.

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The design process began with sketches and experiments, including printing on khadi, eventually leading to the final illustration style. Sustainability is central to the initiative, with the board game crafted from handmade khadi sourced from West Bengal. The pawns and dice are made of recycled wood and coloured with eco-friendly dyes. While the current edition is limited, there are plans to expand its availability by replicating it on paper

The launch at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery was followed by a talk by Ashwini Gawli and Raamesh Gowri Raghavan on India’s ancient board games. The game , created in collaboration with Love and Faith and Tvarra Helmets, drawing a parallel between the game’s theme of navigating urban challenges and the need for safety on real roads.

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