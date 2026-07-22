Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes To Ajit Pawar On Birth Anniversary, Hails His Administrative Acumen & People-Centric Leadership

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Photo Exhibition Of Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary - Video |

Mumbai: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a glowing and heartfelt tribute, hailing his inclusive politics, firm administrative grip and unwavering commitment to the progress of Maharashtra.

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Highlighting Ajit Pawar's trademark dedication in a video tribute, Fadnavis recalled his inspiring philosophy: "As long as my hands and feet keep moving, I will keep working for your welfare." Fadnavis noted that this powerful sentiment encapsulates the true essence of Ajit Pawar’s all-inclusive and people-oriented political journey. Having closely worked alongside him in Maharashtra’s developmental journey, Fadnavis praised him as a strong political personality who maintains an ironclad grip on administration.

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Fadnavis stressed that Ajit Pawar has always been a man of action. Discussions with him inherently centred around development work, driven by a constant push for administrative momentum and speed. Financial discipline remained a core tenet of his public life. Having presented the state budget eleven times, Ajit Pawar exemplified what a state finance minister should be, consistently making the administration aware of the state treasury's realities while assuring that the wheels of development would never grind to a halt.

Deeply attuned to the grievances of the common citizen, Ajit Pawar ensured that public welfare files never gathered dust. Whether in power or out of it, he remained in constant contact with grassroots party workers and actively resolved public issues through initiatives like the Janata Darbar.

Concluding his tribute, Devendra Fadnavis expressed absolute confidence that whenever history records the makers of modern Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar's name will occupy a position of immense pride. Offering his humble respects on this special day, Fadnavis celebrated the legacy of a leader whose public-spirited vision continues to inspire the state.

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