Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Moves Condolence Motion For Former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Calls Him A ‘Dear Friend’

Mumbai: The Budget Session 2026 of the Maharashtra Legislature began on Monday on an emotional note, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a condolence motion for former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, remembering him as a close friend, mentor, and an unmatched administrator.

Speaking in the House, Fadnavis said he never imagined he would have to move a condolence motion for Ajit Pawar. “This is an extremely emotional moment for me,” the Chief Minister said, adding that his relationship with Ajit Dada went far beyond political association. “He was not just a colleague, but a companion in public life,” he said.

Recalling their association spanning more than a decade, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar inspired not just him, but generations of leaders through his work ethic and decisiveness. He noted that Pawar would have presented his 12th consecutive state budget this year and was poised to create history by presenting a 13th budget next year, a record that now remains unfulfilled.

Fadnavis praised Ajit Pawar’s ability to take tough and sometimes unpopular decisions, particularly while handling the crucial finance portfolio. Calling him a stable and visionary leader, the Chief Minister said that no one could truly fill the void left by his demise in Maharashtra politics. “He was 11 years senior to me, truly a ‘Dada’ in every sense,” Fadnavis said, underlining their personal bond.

Describing Pawar as a workaholic, Fadnavis spoke about his discipline, early-morning routines, and meticulous planning of daily activities, which he said set him apart from most leaders.

Governor Delivers Inaugural Address

Earlier in the day, the Budget Session began with the customary joint sitting of both Houses, addressed by Acharya Devvrat. The Governor began his address in Marathi before switching to Hindi, after the House echoed with Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and the State Anthem Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

Greeting members, Governor Devvrat said the government would be guided by the ideals of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and other great social reformers. He went on to outline the achievements of the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the past year and its roadmap for the future.

The Budget Session has begun amid an unprecedented political scenario, with neither the Legislative Assembly nor the 78-member Legislative Council having a Leader of the Opposition due to the opposition’s inadequate numerical strength. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has termed this development a threat to democratic norms, arguing that the absence of a Leader of the Opposition weakens institutional checks and balances, especially when the ruling government enjoys a strong majority.

