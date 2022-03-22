Maharashtra: Dhananjay Munde appointed as Parbhani's guardian minister, Prajakt Tanpure to look after Gondia district

Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Cabinet Ministers Dhanajay Munde and Prajakt Tanpure as guardian ministers of Parbhani and Gondia respectively.

Till now, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Minority Minister Nawab Malik was the guardian minister of these districts.

The NCP had three days ago decided to distribute the portfolios held by Nawab Malik, currently in custody in a money laundering case, to other ministers of the party.

With this decision, Malik is now left with no portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

.@dhananjay_munde appointed Parbhani dist guardian minister &

.@prajaktdada as Gondia dist guardian minister

.@nawabmalikncp was until recently holding these posts

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/A2BSOQHRfE — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 22, 2022

The NCP had, however, decided not to ask Malik to tender resignation as demanded by the opposition BJP.

Malik held ministries of Skills Development and Minority Affairs in the state government.

Maharashtra state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil had told reporters that the NCP's proposal for distributing Malik's portfolios will be sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will then forward it to Raj Bhavan

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:17 PM IST