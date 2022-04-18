Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP to formulate guildlines for use of loudspeakers in public spaces: HM Dilip Walse Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday announced that State DGP Rajnish Seth along with Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey will formulate on the use of loudspeakers in public places.

The Home Minister said that the uidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days



"We have kept an eye on the law & order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state", he said.

The Home minister had earlier said on Saturday ruled out the possibility of removal of loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken prior permission.

He said people should not take law and order in their hands as clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates it, legal action will be taken.

This comes in the backdrop of MNS saying it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3. “Instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates this, legal action will be taken,” Walse Patil told mediapersons.

