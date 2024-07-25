 Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

The meeting assumes significance as the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Nationalist Congress Party, is set to begin its seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October this year.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has held a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in Delhi.

Sources close to Pawar confirmed the development and said the meeting took place late on Wednesday night.

Pawar is likely to make another visit on July 28, they said.

The meeting assumes significance as the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, is set to begin its seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October this year.

Read Also
Budget 2024: 'Fulfilling Aspirations of Middle Class & Strengthening India's Development,' Says...
article-image

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the NCP contested four seats, but managed to win just one. Pawar's wife Sunetra, who contested from the Baramati seat, was defeated by sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP). Sunetra Pawar was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member unopposed.

Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July 2023 and became deputy chief minister.

RSS blamed Ajit-led NCP for Maharashtra debacle

In the recent past, some BJP leaders and the RSS have blamed the inclusion of Ajit Pawar and his NCP in the Mahayuti as one of the reasons for the ruling alliance's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

'Vivek', a weekly publication affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently published an article, which said that public sentiments turned sharply against the BJP following its alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP that subsequently led to bad performance of the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Pawar has earlier said his party has been assured a Rajya Sabha berth that fell vacant after sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Wary Mumbaikars Take Rain Check As Waterlogging Begins

Mumbai Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man In Connection With Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul...

Mumbai Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man In Connection With Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul...

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead State Polls

Maharashtra's Engineering & Management Institutes To Add 192 New Divisions For Working...

Maharashtra's Engineering & Management Institutes To Add 192 New Divisions For Working...

Maharashtra: Hindu Groups Plan 'Chalo Lohagad' Rally To Address Encroachments On Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Maharashtra: Hindu Groups Plan 'Chalo Lohagad' Rally To Address Encroachments On Chhatrapati Shivaji...