Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Thackerays Over Mumbai Coastal Road Credit; Alleges Extortion In MVA Era

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticised Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for their social media posts alleging for stealing credit of Coastal road project. During the inauguration ceremony of coastal road, Fadanavis revealed that how he struggled to get permissions from the Central government, despite of such efforts, Uddhav Thackeray had not invited him for the ground breaking ceremony of coastal road.

South bound road of the coastal road has been opened for the vehicles on Monday. During the Inauguration Ceremony Fadnavis pulled up Thacekrays for their allegations. Fadnvais said, "On Sunday, I noticed some post on Instagram and twitter that son of UBT leader had alleged we are taking credit of the Costal road. I am making it clear that we are not who takes the credit of their work. We takes the credit of our work."

"The concept of Coastal road is not new. it was old concept but Uddhav wasted two elections only showing presentation of coastal road. Actual work was not started. There was UPA government in state and central from 2004 to 2014. As per the rule, we can construct sea link but we can't construct Coastal road. Because, it needs land reclamation. CRZ line gets disturb if land reclamation allowed. Therefore, Central government never allowed to construct coastal road."

"Many UPA CM used to visit and returned empty hands they never got permission. After the Modi government came to existence and Maha-yuti government came into existence in Maharashtra we had conducted five meetings with the central government. We ensured them and gave undertaking that CRZ line will not be changed it will remain as it is."

"Central government raised the question that after reclamation around 200 acre land will be created and State government and BMC would allowed real estates for construction and sustainability will affect. At that time also we had given undertaking not single construction will appear on the reclaimed land of coastal road only parks and gardens will be made."

"Thereafter, one Additional Secretary put condition that public transport should be permitted on the coastal road." Devendra said, "We accepted that too but the same officer had also put condition that trams should be allowed but I vehemently opposed and told them it is Modi government it should be fast moving. Eventually, I frusteted and told central government officers that I will inform Modiji this department is not going on your vision. I was visiting since last one and half years but everytime new conditions are being kept before us. Thereafter, they permitted to us. We also fought in the High Court and supreme court."

Fadanvis also alleged Vasooli was going on during MVA regime from the contractors of Coastal roads. "I was an opposition leader at that time but some people from contractor side used to come with me and complained how we can do the work. There is Vasooli in every work here."

"Vasooli people wanted money to allow truck into the site, they wanted money for excavation of land. They were putting pressure to employ their workers. I will not say who was the MLA at this area but it was happening. This road is completed because change in government happened. CM Eknath Shinde followed it up very well and removed the hurdles stopped the vasooli and gave justice to fishermen community." Said Fadanvis.

Fadanvis said, "There were three options before us one is to allowed MSRDC to construct the Coastal road. Second option was to allow MMRDA and Third was BMC but Uddhav Thackeray was insisted for BMC we allowed that but despite of doing this, i was not invited for the ground breaking ceremony of Coastal road. I had power in capacity of CM and could have directed BMC Commissioner to cancel bhoomi pujan and could have informed them you project has been transferred to MMRDA or MSRDC but i didnt do that because i wanted citizens benefit."