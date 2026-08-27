 Maharashtra Crime: 30-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Palghar Flat, Husband Missing; Probe Underway
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Maharashtra Crime: 30-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Palghar Flat, Husband Missing; Probe Underway

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a decomposed state inside the bathroom of her locked Palghar home after her brother travelled from Surat when calls went unanswered. Police identified her as Pooja Mishra and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Her husband Chandan Mishra is reportedly missing and unreachable. Police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Crime: 30-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Palghar Flat, Husband Missing; Probe Underway
Maharashtra Crime: 30-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Locked Palghar Flat, Husband Missing; Probe Underway |

A tragic incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, where a 30-year-old woman was found dead in a decomposed state inside her home. The incident came to light after her brother, who had travelled from Surat to check on her, found the house locked and noticed a foul smell coming from inside.

According to a Times of India report, the deceased woman was identified as Pooja Mishra. Pooja reportedly lived with her husband, Chandan Mishra, in Flat No. 201 on the second floor of a building near Ghodela Garden in the Satpati Road area. The couple had reportedly been married for six years, while Pooja worked for a private company.

Brother travels from Surat

The incident came to light after Pooja’s brother, Pradeep Kumar Mishra, reportedly tried contacting her from August 22 at around 8 pm. She initially did not answer his calls, and her phone was later found to be switched off.

After repeatedly trying to contact her for two days, Pradeep travelled from Surat to Palghar to check on his sister.

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When he reached her residence, he found the flat locked from outside. He reportedly noticed a strong foul smell coming from inside the premises and, suspecting that something was wrong, contacted the police helpline 112.

Decomposed body found in bathroom

After receiving the information, two police teams reached the spot. The officials reportedly broke open the lock and entered the flat, where they found Pooja’s decomposed body inside the bathroom.

The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Husband missing and unreachable

Meanwhile, Pooja’s husband, Chandan Mishra, is reportedly missing and remains unreachable. His absence has raised suspicion, and police are currently trying to trace him as part of their investigation.

The exact cause and circumstances of Pooja’s death have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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