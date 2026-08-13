19-year-old Assam Woman Found Dead In Locked Room At Noida Paying Guest Accommodation; 1 Detained

A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found dead inside a locked room at a paying guest accommodation in Noida, with police suspecting that she may have been killed following an argument with a man living on the same floor.

Victim found in locked room

The victim, Mahak Ahmed from Dibrugarh, was found in a blood-soaked condition on August 10 in Baraula village. The room belonged to Raman, a BTech graduate from Bihar, who has been taken into custody by police.

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Mahak had completed Class 12 and arrived in Noida around three weeks before her death without informing her family. She was staying at the accommodation with her 18-year-old friend, Sanjana, also from Assam. Both women occupied rooms on the first floor of the three-storey building, while Raman lived in another room on the same floor.

Police probe corridor argument

Police said Mahak and Sanjana were walking through the corridor on the night of August 8 when they allegedly had an argument with Raman, who was sitting outside his room and drinking. Investigators are probing what triggered the dispute and what happened afterwards.

Sanjana left the accommodation the following day for work. On returning, she found Mahak missing and discovered that her phone was switched off. Later, residents detected a foul smell coming from Raman’s locked room. Raman was reportedly away from the property, prompting the landlord to alert authorities.

Body recovered after Dial-112 call

Following a Dial-112 call around noon on August 10, police opened the room and recovered Mahak’s body. She had multiple injuries, including wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Murder case registered

A murder case has been registered against Raman based on a complaint by landlord Sarthak Bansal. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are examining forensic evidence, phone records, chats and other digital data. Investigators are yet to establish the motive and are also reconstructing Raman’s movements after the alleged killing.