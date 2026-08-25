Mandya Woman Found Dead After Living Alone For Years, Relatives Discover ₹8.7 Lakh Cash & 20 Bags Of Coins Hidden At Home | Video | X

Bengaluru: An old woman, who was speech and hearing impaired and led life by begging has died leaving behind wads of cash and piles of coins stored in bags in her house at Mandya, about 80 kms from Bengaluru.

The relatives of the deceased handed over the cash to the local Mosque authority, who refused to declare it as Mosque property, but took up counting of the cash left behind by Noor Unnisa, living in Gutthalu layout of Mandya city.

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So far, the Mosque authorities, along with the public have counted 10 bags of cash, amounting to over ₹ 8.7 lakh. The counting of coins, stored in another 20 bags is underway and the Mosque authorities have decided to handover the money to her relatives after counting and let them decide how to use that money.

According to one of the nephews of Noor Unnisa, though she had three brothers and three sisters, she prefered to stay alone in her house. She was also a bit mentally challenged. Though her family members offered to look after her and asked her not to beg, she never listened. Whenever her family members went to her house to give food or talk to her, she never let anyone inside the house. She came out, locked the house from outside, spoke to them and would open the lock only after they left.

Nobody bothered about it till last Sunday, after the family members realised that they had not seen Noor Unnisa for the last three days. They just broke open the house and found her dead due to age related issues.

Then they realised the cash stash in 30 bags, stored inside the house. They immediately informed the nearby Mosque authorities and shifted the money to the Mosque.

However,the Moulvi said that the Mosque could not accept the money, as the owner did not donate it to the Mosque.

However, the Mosque committee agreed to count the money and hand it over to the family members, who could decide on how to utilise the money.

So far, only 10 bags of currency notes have been counted and the counting of coins in 20 more bags is still pending.