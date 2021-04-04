Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: BJP supports MVA's decision to impose lockdown, says Devendra Fadnavis

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its support to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)--a tripartite government of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress--to impose a lockdown in the state, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.
The former Chief Minister also urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocols and abide by the restrictions put in place by the government. "To ensure maximum vaccination, BJP workers would help people register and reach vaccination centers," he added.
Besides, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also asked the party workers to support the decisions that will be taken by the government to tackle the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. "Please cooperate with the government agencies and follow all the directives of the government," the party said in a tweet.
This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and sought their support for the implementation of a lockdown in the state if needed.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to not impose a complete lockdown in the state for now. However, a strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.
"Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon," Aslam Shaikh said.
