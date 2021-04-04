Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: BJP supports MVA's decision to impose lockdown, says Devendra Fadnavis

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and sought their support for the implementation of a lockdown in the state if needed.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to not impose a complete lockdown in the state for now. However, a strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

"Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon," Aslam Shaikh said.