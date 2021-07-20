Maharashtra: COVID-19 recoveries cross 60-lakh mark after 7,510 patients cured in a day

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra crossed the 60-lakh mark after 7,510 patients were cured on Tuesday, the health department data showed. The total recoveries now stand at 60,00,911, while the recovery rate is 96.33%.

Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 cases in the state have plummeted below the 1-lakh mark. With 6,910 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the number of active cases stands at 94,593.

Besides, 147 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,30,753. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.