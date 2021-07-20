Maharashtra: COVID-19 recoveries cross 60-lakh mark after 7,510 patients cured in a day

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra crossed the 60-lakh mark after 7,510 patients were cured on Tuesday, the health department data showed. The total recoveries now stand at 60,00,911, while the recovery rate is 96.33%.
Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 cases in the state have plummeted below the 1-lakh mark. With 6,910 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the number of active cases stands at 94,593.
Besides, 147 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,30,753. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.
Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1034 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 700 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2468 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2272 new cases, Aurangabad circle 78, Latur circle 290, Akola circle 39, and Nagpur circle recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases.
