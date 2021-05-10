Maharashtra continues to top among states with cumulative vaccination of 1.80 cr citizens

Mumbai: Maharashtra has cumulatively vaccinated 1.80 crore citizens while on May 9 in all 1,10,448 people got the vaccine shot in 894 sessions.

Despite a shortfall in vaccine supply, Maharashtra continues to be top among other states in vaccination. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government can vaccinate 8 to 9 lakh citizens daily provided the Centre increases the supply of vaccine doses. He has also reiterated that the government can issue at one go to procure 12 crore doses to inoculate 6 crore people from the age groups of 18-44 years.

On the other hand, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government proposes to administer vaccine dose to 35-44 age groups in view of paucity of vaccine supply. He further stated that the government will vaccinate citizens from 18-34 years in stages once the vaccine supply is increased. He added that the government has been in dialogue with the Centre and also with the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for increased supply of doses.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore Covid vaccine doses. Ten states including Maharashtra account for 66.79% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on May 10. These include 95,47,102 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,39,72,612 FLWs (1stdose), 77,55,283

Frontline Health Workers (2nddose), 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,51,79,217 (1stdose) and 65,61,851 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,36,74,082 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,49,83,217 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.