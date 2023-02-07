Rift within Maharashtra Congress: Balasaheb Thorat resigns from party after differences with Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat | File

Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigned from the grand old party on Tuesday, February 7.

Reportedly, he resigned from his post over 'differences' with Nana Patole. He purportedly sent his resignation letter to the party high command with a letter expressing concerns over him being 'targeted' in the party.

According to an Indian Express report, Thorat had written a letter to party high command wherein he said that he was being 'humiliated' by Nana Patole. In his letter he also mentioned that statements were being made against his family members in public.

Thorat also mentioned that the entire episode surrounding his nephew Satyajit Tambe contesting as an independent in the Legislative council deepened the rift. The leader also mentioned in his letter that he is being 'targeted' in party meetings in his letter.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

