Maharashtra colleges to reopen on February 1

Maharashtra had closed colleges in the state following the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, now that the cases have gone down, the administration has decided to reopen colleges and universities along with schools in the state. Colleges in the state will start from February 1st, ABP Maza reported.

The decision to start colleges is being welcomed by the education sector.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 25, recorded 33,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,02,923. Besides, 86 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,237.

30,500 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 71,20,436. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:29 PM IST