Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown will be imposed if COVID-19 norms not followed, says Uddhav Thackeray

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of state today.

To curb the rise the CM ordered that all processions, religious gatherings and political events in Maharashtra will be cancelled from tomorrow.

The CM has urged all political parties to not organise big political, social, religious functions. "We are reducing the number of public events. We are canceling many of our events. If we don't follow the rules then we will have to impose a strict lockdown," he said.

He also appealed the public to wear masks and maintain social distance in order to avoid another lockdown in the state. "The decision to implement another lockdown lies in the hands of public," he said.

'Mi Jababdar campaign' will be launched and he expects that the public will cooperate.

The CM will seek reply in next eight days on whether to impose another lockdown in state. "Those who do not want will follow norms and those who want will wander without mask" he added.

Commenting on the vaccination drive in the state, he expressed, "one relief is that we have vaccines. In Maharashtra about 9 lakh Covid warriors have been vaccinated so far. There are no deadly side effects came to the fore. Urge remaining Covid warriors to come forward and get vaccinated."

"More vaccines will be produced. Only after that general members of public will get vaccinated," he added.

The CM said that from two testing labs 500 labs have been made operational now. "Despite crisis the government signed MoUs for investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The virus is growing again. We were relaxed in between so again we have to take extra steps to avoid infection," he added.

Commenting on the guidelines issued to the international arrivals he said, "the returnees from abroad are quarantined for 7 days in hotels to avoid further problems."

In the wake of violation of norms in banquet halls the government will take stern action and similar action for violation of norms in public spaces.