Maharashtra: CM Shinde Launches 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Ensure Last Mile Delivery Of Govt Schemes

CM Eknath Shinde with Narayan Rane at the evet | FPJ

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has said Maharashtra government has aimed to reach every poor and needy people of the state through 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra'.(VBSA) Shinde also said, No one should be deprived from the government policies which have been made for the people.

Four dedicated vehicles are running in all 227 electoral wards of Mumbai and campaigning "Vikas Bharat sankalp yatra" a program through which people are being made aware of different policies implemented by the Union government and State government for the benefit of citizens.

PM interacts with people through Audio-Visual medium

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a speech through Audio-Video medium. PM Modi also interacted with the people of India through Audio-Visual media.

In Mumbai, program was attended by CM Shinde at CP tank area of Mumbai along with Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane , Minister of School Education and Marathi Language, and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar , MLA Ram Kadam, former MLA Atul Shah , Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

FPJ

At that time VBSA vans were informing people at C ward of BMC comprising Madhav Baug, Cawasji Patel road, CP tank circle, Bhuleshwar area of South Mumbai. The citizens were informed about the schemes sponsored by the Central and State Govt.

Through this Yatra, it has been resolved to raise the standard of living of women, youth , farmers , athletes, and the needy in India. Asserting that the Central and State Governments are committed to fulfill this resolution Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

Regarding ' Developed Bharat Sankalp Yatra ' , Prime Minister Shri. Modi said, Yatra is reaching every corner of the country. Farmers get seeds , modern implements , electricity-water , timely treatment, medicines for patients , business capital for the unemployed, Youths are getting employment through Yatra. Ten crore women in rural areas are standing on their own feet through various schemes. Prime Minister Shri also said that it has been resolved to make two crore women millionaires through these schemes in the coming years. Modi said this time.

FPJ

The Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative

Chief Minister Mr. Shinde said , "Bharat Sankalp Yatra" is an ambitious initiative developed from the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach all the beneficiaries of various schemes of the government to accommodate every element of development. Through this campaign , it will be an effort to reach the maximum number of beneficiaries of these schemes in order to involve farmers, women , traders , entrepreneurs , students in the development process. To all the district administrations regarding the implementation of the developed Bharat Sankalp Yatra by taking a review of the state Note Chief Minister Shri. Shinde has given.

The central government is supporting the development work in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Shinde also believes that the state will be the best in bringing various schemes to the common people through the development of Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Halls for health check-up , Ujjwala Yojana , various sports schemes , Aadhaar card related activities etc. were set up at the venue. On this occasion, citizens got to know about various schemes. Medicines were also distributed to many citizens after health check-up.