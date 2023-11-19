'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' campaign across the country

With the aim of reaching the benefits of the Flagship schemes of the Government of India to the target beneficiaries, the nationwide campaign

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is being Organized by the Central Government and this campaign was inaugurated bv the auspicious hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on 15th November 2023 at District Khunti, Jharkhand on the occasion of Janjati Gaurav Din.

A leading Navratna status awarded company Rashtriva Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited with other fertilizer manufacturing companies, are participating in the campaign. In agriculture sector, important information is being given regarding the balanced use of fertilizers to maintain the proper health of the soil by avoiding the excess use of chemical fertilizers along with the spraying of nano urea, nano DAP and other micronutrient fertilizers through advanced drone technology. RCF is always trying to create awareness among the farmers community by conducting farmers meeting, soil testing, agricultural exhibitions and fairs, crop demonstrations etc.

This campaign is being implemented by various ministries under Government of India with the special participation of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture and Department of Fertilizers. The aim of the said campaign is to create awareness general public about the various

people oriented schemes which are implemented by the central government. This initiative has been started from all the tribal districts of India will be

continued till 24th January , 2024 in PAN India.

