 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Air-Conditioned Rest House For MSRTC Drivers And Conductors At Mumbai Central
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
MSRTC first air-conditioned rest house for drivers and conductors at Mumbai Central | FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) first air-conditioned rest house for drivers and conductors at Mumbai Central on Sunday. The event was attended by Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, along with MSRTC officials and staff.

Developed with funding from the District Planning Committee, the rest house aims to enhance the working conditions for MSRTC personnel. "Built at a cost of approximately Rs 90 lakh, the facility features three modern rest rooms designed to accommodate around 300 drivers and conductors from various depots, including 100 from the Mumbai Central bus depot" said an MSRTC official.

The newly inaugurated rest house includes two-tier bunk beds, an entertainment area, a separate dining hall, and well-equipped washrooms, ensuring a comfortable environment for the staff.

Following this initiative, similar air-conditioned rest houses are planned for bus depots in Parel, Kurla (Nehru Nagar), and Borivali (Nancy Colony). Additionally, a facility is currently under construction at the Kopar bus station in Thane, with an inauguration expected soon. "This initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving the welfare of transport workers in the state" said an official.

