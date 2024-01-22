Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Beats Dhol At Thane Temple After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Video Surfaces

Maha CM Eknath Shinde Beats Dhol At Thane Temple After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Video Surfaces |

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde played 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed on Monday. In a video posted by ANI, Shinde was seen beating the dhol alongside party leader Ravindra Phatak who was seen holding the dhol.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled earlier today at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony is being held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion.

Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple concludes.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the ceremony.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister will interact with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.