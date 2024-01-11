 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Appoints Former Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik As Principal Advisor
Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde Appoints Former Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik As Principal Advisor | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appointed former Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik as his Principal Secretary or advisor. The development ame into force from today onwards. An IAS officer from 1987 batch, Manoj Saunik retired from his post in December 31 last year as the Narendra Modi government rejected his extension.

Ajoy Mehta was the first person to be appointed on the post of Principal Secretary

The first Principal Secretary was appointed under the regime of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray started the process of appointing a Principal advisor to the Chief Minister. Ajoy Mehta was the first person to be appointed on the post of Principal Secretary by Uddhav Thackeray. After Ajoy Mehta, SJ Kunte was appointed as the Pricipal Advisor to Uddhav Thackeray.

Manoj Saunik appointed as Pricipal Advisor to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The appointment of a Principal Secretary was halted when the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came into power in the state. The Shinde government has now restarted the practice and has announced the appointment of Manoj Saunik as Pricipal Advisor to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rahul Narwekar's verdict big relief for Eknath Shinde faction

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the verdict over the disqualification of MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction. The decision is said to be a setback for Uddhav Thackeray and a big win for Eknath Shinde. Rahul Narwekar observed that Eknath Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena and the MLAs will not be disqualified.

