Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces ex-gratia of ₹ 300/quintal for onion farmers

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: For the past few days, the plummeting prices of onion in wholesale markets across the state has been a cause of concern. Quintals of onions fetched lower prices which has resulted in farmers' outcry and it has also rocked the on-going Maharashtra's budget session in Legislative Council and Assembly.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today announced in the Legislative Assembly to give an ex-gratia of Rs 300 per quintal to provide relief to the onion farmers who are in trouble in the state.

The CM said that this decision will bring great relief to the onion-producing farmers.

