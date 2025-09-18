Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Diwali Edition Of India Gem & Jewellery Show At Jio World Centre

CM Shri Devendra Fadnavi ji at Inauguration of GJS |

The Diwali edition of the India Gem and Jewellery Show was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (CJC), the exhibition will be open till September 19. More than 400 exhibitors with 750 booths are represented at the event themed 'Tyohar Bharat Ke, Show Humara Apna'. The GJC is a national trade council dedicated to addressing the needs and growth of India’s gem and jewellery sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said that the gems and jewellery industry is a vital sector for India as a whole, and for Maharashtra in particular. "It is not only a significant contributor to our economy but also an important generator of employment. The tradition of gems and jewellery in our culture dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization and even earlier, with a history of over 10,000–12,000 years. GJC’s efforts to bring more players into the organised sector are truly commendable," said Fadnavis.

Policy Clarity Brings Relief

Rajesh Rokde, chairman, GJC, said that the clarity brought by BNS 317 has been a guiding light for jewellers across Maharashtra. "With 30 states contributing, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 25% of GST collections — truly remarkable. Over the past 20 years, GJC has built a legacy of pride, becoming a trusted bridge between the government and the trade. Whether it is income tax, hallmarking, import–export, GST, PMLA, or budget recommendations — GJC has always represented the voice of jewellers. Through initiatives like Labham, we continue to empower jewellers with knowledge, education, and awareness," Rokde said, thanking Fadnavis and Pankaj Bhoyar, minister of State for home (rural), housing, school education, cooperation and mining, or their support.

Also present were Chitra Kishor Wagh, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Kirit Bhansali, chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Dr B Govindan, chairman, Bhima Jewellers, Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group and Indriya – Aditya Birla Jewellery. Special guests included Rajiv Jain, secretary, Jaipur Jewellery Show, and Prithviraj Kothari, national president, India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Committees for Sector Growth

Avinash Gupta, vice-chairman, GJC, said: “GJC, together with the Government, will form committees to work hand in hand for the sector’s growth. Even with 50% tariff implementation, our industry has the unique ability to turn challenges into opportunities. The next two years will bring even greater achievements for India’s gems and jewellery sector. We stand firmly with the government in this journey and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for his vision and support.”

Vision for Future Growth

Wag said that earlier, IPC 411 posed several challenges, but with its transition into BNS 317, greater clarity has been achieved. "The honorable Chief Minister has assured that instead of a recovery officer, only an investigating officer will handle such matters — a significant relief for our industry," said Wagh.

Saiyam Mehra, convenor, GJS, said that they anticipated a business turnover of approximately Rs 32,000 crore over the four days.