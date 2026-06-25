Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Of Strict Action Against 'Anyone Issuing Threats' After Sanjay Raut's Letter Alleging Violent Remarks By MP Sanjay Dina Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, responding to the latest letter issued by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, stated that police will take appropriate action in the matter.

In a video shared by ANI, CM Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters, said, “We will not allow anyone's home to be blown up or anyone to be threatened in any manner. No one should be afraid of such threats.”

Nagpur | On Sanjay Raut's tweet, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "We will not allow anyone's home to be blown up or anyone to be threatened in any manner. No one should be afraid of such threats. If anyone is issuing threats, the police will take appropriate and strict… pic.twitter.com/fCphixviEg — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Further speaking, he said that if anyone is issuing threats, the police will take appropriate and strict action against them in accordance with the law.

Raut's letter sparks response

The move follows after Rajya Sabha MP Raut issued a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, accusing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently switched camps, of issuing violent threats against party workers and protesters.

The Sena leader, in his letter to the police commissioner, wrote that the rebel MPs had become the target of widespread public anger and protests across Maharashtra over what he termed a "betrayal" of voters and party workers.

Moreover, Raut stated that protesting against elected representatives was a constitutional right, but claimed that Sanjay Dina Patil had allegedly threatened those demonstrating against him.

Allegations against rebel MP

Criticising the rebel MP, Raut alleged that Patil said, “Do not mess with me. Before protesting against me, take life insurance. I will either send you to the crematorium or to the hospital.”

Raut claimed that Patil allegedly stated, “I have killed five people before,” and demanded that police immediately investigate the remark and determine who those individuals were and under what circumstances they were allegedly killed. The Shiv Sena UBT leader also accused Patil of allegedly threatening to throw bombs at protesters and attack them inside their homes if demonstrations against him continued.

Political rift widens

Meanwhile, the rift between the two parties follows the series of events including the recent decision of six rebel Sena MPs to switch factions and support the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp.