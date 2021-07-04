Maharashtra: Case against owners of yarn processing unit over worker's death in Bhiwandi

Police have registered a case against two owners of a yarn processing company in connection with the death of a 40-year-old worker at the unit here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 18 when the worker allegedly slipped into a tank containing hot water at the unit located in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his burn injuries on June 26, he said.

The police carried out a probe into the incident and registered a case against two owners of the unit on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said