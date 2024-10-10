 Maharashtra Cabinet Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna, India's Highest Civilian Award, On Ratan Tata
Maharashtra Cabinet Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna, India's Highest Civilian Award, On Ratan Tata

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away in Mumbai in recognition of his achievements.

Tributes were paid to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata in the state cabinet meeting held today. The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on Ratan Tata's demise.

Ratan Tata Passes Away

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

Earlier, in a post on X, CM Shinde stated that everyone will always remember the determination shown by Ratan Tata after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

article-image

"His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister said.

'A Great Loss For The Country,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is a "great loss for the country".

"Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country," Fadnavis told reporters.

article-image

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

Condolences Pour In

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

Shah acknowledged Tata's remarkable leadership in transforming the Tata Group, particularly during a pivotal time when change was crucial.

"Shri Ratan Tata passed away yesterday. I extend my heartfelt tributes to him. He was a respected industrialist not just in India but the world. He took on leadership of Tata Group at a time when it was important for the Tata Group to make changes," Shah said.

article-image

About Sir Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

