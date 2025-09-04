 Maharashtra Cabinet Hikes Monthly Stipend For Divyang And Needy Beneficiaries To ₹2,500
Maharashtra Cabinet Hikes Monthly Stipend For Divyang And Needy Beneficiaries To ₹2,500

The decision will benefit approximately 4.75 lakh beneficiaries covered under the schemes meant for the destitute, orphans, all categories of disabled, destitute widows, etc.

Updated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:57 AM IST
The state cabinet decided on Wednesday to increase the monthly stipend paid to Divyang beneficiaries covered under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna (SGNY) and Shravanbal Seva Yojna (SSY). Instead of Rs 1500 per month, the beneficiaries will get Rs 2500, an effective hike of Rs 1000.

