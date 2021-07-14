Maharashtra Cabinet clears Adventure Tourism Policy, establishes regulatory framework with guidelines

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday cleared the Adventure Tourism Policy for the state. The cabinet’s nod came months after it had approved the Caravan Tourism Policy.

Tourism Department Principal Secretary Valsa Nair Singh told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The policy stresses on safety and security of the tourists, establishes a regulatory framework for the sector with guidelines, necessity for trained personnel and equipment. There will be a temporary regulation followed by a permanent one. Three committees will monitor and implement its effective implementation.’’

Shree further said the guidelines in air, water and land are being separately drafted. ‘’The policy has been made in consultation with stakeholders and was also in the public domain. The policy will not apply to adventure activities done as a competition for expeditions and in jungle and wildlife areas,’’ she noted.

Another officer said the policy has been designed with the eye of tourists keen on hiking, cycling and trekking. Given the safety needs for such tourist activities, fly-by-night tourist operators would not be encouraged.

The policy states that Maharashtra is blessed with an ideal topography for adventure tourism. It has beaches on Konkan coast, mountain ranges of Western ghats, forests of Vidarbha giving rise to huge potential for land, water and air mediums of adventure tourism activities. Adventure tourism is a growing segment within the tourism bandwagon and has become increasingly popular and a global trend.

The policy includes providing special assistance to all organizations, associations and individuals organizing adventure sports and related activities, by administering registration, regulation, and monitoring; planning, promoting, training and providing infrastructure.