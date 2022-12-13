Maharashtra Cabinet approves amendments to labour laws, to repeal outdated provisions | Representative pic/ PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave its nod to amend the labour laws and repeal the outdated provisions. One of the major provisions with regard to imprisonment will be repealed by replacing a provision for higher penalty. This is a part of the state government’s ease of doing business exercise.

The cabinet’s approval comes at a time when the Centre has taken a slew of steps to simplify the labour laws and regulations in a bid to promote a favourable environment for industries essential for employment generation in the country.

Amendments to five acts

‘’The state cabinet approved to reduce the burden of regulatory compliance on the business by increasing the amount of penalty. A committee of secretaries was appointed in this regard under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Industries),’’ said the Chief Minister’s Office. The amendments to the various labour laws will be made as recommended by the committee.

The cabinet has approved the amendments in the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Act, 1946, the Maharashtra Workmen’s Minimum House Rent Allowance Act, 1983, the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and other manual workers (regulation of employment welfare) Act, 1969.

Further, the cabinet also gave nod to amend the Maharashtra Private Security Guards (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act,1981, the Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1953.