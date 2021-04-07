Maharashtra: Builders Association of India writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, demands antigen testing for workers



The state government in its notification issued on Sunday for the lockdown, curbs imposed from April 5, has made RTPCR/vaccination mandatory for the workers engaged on the construction sites. However the RTPCR test is a time consuming process as the reports are received only after 3-4 days.

Therefore, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) should be allowed since it is an ideal alternative test done in almost the same method and the reports are made available within 30 minutes at less cost it claimed. Besides this, at present vaccination is allowed only to people above 45 years of age and most of the construction workers are below 45 years, thus compliance of the vaccination mentioned in the SOP by the Maharashtra Government would be difficult, the BAI contended.