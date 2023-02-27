Maharashtra budget session: Supplementary demands of ₹6,000 crore presented in house

Maharashtra assembly budget session 2023 | Twitter

The Shinde – Fadnavis government presented supplementary demands of ₹6383.97 crore on the first day of the budget session. Out of those demands, total of ₹ 2224.72 crore is given for the payment of pending electric bills of street lights of village panchayats. The bills will be paid to Mahavitaran company.

𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲

The Shivsena-BJP government has also provided additional fund of ₹1014 crore for scheme Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver. Also it has provided ₹267.73 crore as part of financial assistance for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The MSRTC employees had called for strike demanding regular payment of salaries. The state government had agreed to extend financial assistance.

𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀' 𝗣𝗙

₹763.77 crore supplementary demands submitted to small, medium, large and mega projects under package schemes of incentives. ₹452.47 crore will be provided for maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges at various places in the state while ₹331.56 crore for the project of construction of ring road around Pune city undertaken by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). ₹598.17 crore has been provided for interest on provident fund of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided non-government vocational education and training institutes.

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

During the winter session of the state legislature, the government had presented the supplementary demands worth ₹52,327 crore for the year 2022-23. Those were the highest ever demands sought by the government in recent years. Supplementary demands are additional expenses than those allotted in the annual budget.