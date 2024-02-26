Maharashtra Budget 2024: Legislative Assembly Proceedings To Begin Today For 5-Day Session

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: The State Legislative Assembly session is set to commence on Monday, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 11 AM for the Legislative Council and at 12 PM for the Legislative Assembly. The session is slated to span five days, with the interim budget presentation scheduled for the second day, February 27.

Opposition Strategy

Opposition parties are poised to confront the state government during this session. The gathering presents an opportunity for the opposition to rally against the government's policies, particularly concerning issues affecting farmers, the Maratha community, and other social groups.

They also boycotted a tea meeting hosted by CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday, a day before the assembly session. Opposition parties cited the reason of the worsening condition of farmers and the condition of law and order in the state.

Opposition party leader, Vijay Vaddetiwar said "Government has done Criminalism of politics. The government has deceived farmers and Maratha community. Nothing has done for the Vidharba and Marathwada region. This government has only keep the interest of contractors and scamsters. Neglected the issue of water scarcity. Government has created animty among the people to gain political benefit. Therefore, we have decided not to attend the tea meeting of state government and not to be a part of sin. "

MVA leaders held a meeting in the residence of the opposition leader's official bungalow in Mumbai. Opposition leader in Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, Group leader of Congress in state Assembly, Balasaheb Thorat, NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh, Shivsena MLA Sunil Prabhu, Bhai Jagtap of Congress, Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party and Jayant Patil of Peasant and workers party were present during the meeting.

Jarange-Patil's Allegations

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has levelled accusations against the government, particularly regarding the reservation policy and the notification of the Maratha community's sub-castes.

Jarange-Patil on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that attempts were made to poison him through the bottle of saline he was on during hunger strike. He alleged that Devendra Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in the state.

Anticipated Opposition Actions

The opposition is gearing up to challenge the government aggressively on a range of issues, including Maratha reservation, police violence, attacks on lawmakers, deteriorating law and order, drug proliferation, onion exports, the resignation of resident doctors, among other pressing concerns.