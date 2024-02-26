Maharashtra: Opposition Boycotts CM Shinde's Tea Party, Cites Farmer Woes, Law & Order Concerns | Representational Image

Opposition Parties boycotted tea meeting hosted by CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday a day before the assembly session. Opposition parties cited reason of worsening condition of farmers and condition of law and order in the state.

"Criminalism of politics"

Opposition party leader, Vijay Vaddetiwar said "Government has done Criminalism of politics. Government has deceived farmers and Maratha community. Nothing has done for the Vidharba and Marathwada region. This government has only keep interest of contractors and scamsters. Neglected the issue of water scarcity. Government has created animty among the people to gain political benefit. Therefore, We have decided not to attend the tea meeting of state government and not to be a part of sin.

MVA leaders held a meeting in the residence of opposition leader official bungalow in Mumbai. Opposition leader in Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, Group leader of Congress in state Assembly, Balasaheb Thorat, NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh, Shivsena MLA Sunil Prabhu, Bhai Jagtap of Congress, Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party and Jayant Patil of Peasant and workers party were present during the meeting.

"Govt shielding goons"

"This government is shielding goons. Goons are making videos in Mantralaya, parade of two hundred goons was held in Pune police commissionarate. Drugs worth rupees 2200 crores were seized in Pune but government is silent on this. Because of government support, goons don't have scared of police. Discussion are being held with the goons when the elections are on the corner. BJP MLAs are firing weapons in the police station. Provocative statements are made from the dias but no one is restrained from doing that" Said Vijay Vaddetiwar.

Opposition party has planned to attack government over the issues of MSP not given to agricultural products. Export ban on onion has not been lifted yet. Cotton, Soyabean are being purchased below the Marginal seeling price (MSP).