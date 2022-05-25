Maharashtra BJP protest against MVA govt for conspiring to remove OBC reservation

Days after Maharashtra State Election Commission released the schedule for drawing lottery for reservation in 14 municipal corporations excluding Other Backward Classes (OBCs), state unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the MahaVikas Aghadi government accusing them of ending the political reservation of OBC.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) announced that the party will launch a state wide agitation demanding restoration of OBC quota in civic and local bodies and also for reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.

Fadnavis reiterated that MVA government is a murderer of OBC quota.

Fadnavis said that it was someone’s design and conspiracy in the state government to remove OBC reservation. He was speaking at the BJP’s state executive meeting on Tuesday.

At the party’s state executive meeting, Fadnavis said, ‘’ I strongly believe there is a larger design not to restore OBC reservation in civic and local bodies in Maharashtra. The lack of political will to restore the OBC reservation is part of that plot orchestrated within the MVA. Or else why did the MVA government fail to complete the triple test in the last two years?”



He alleged that someone seems to be conspiring to prevent OBCs from getting quota. ‘’The OBC is in the BJP’s DNA. It is our breath. We will not relent till the OBC quota is restored,’’ he said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:28 PM IST