Maharashtra Bandh: BEST bus stoned during anti-CAA, NRC protest; driver injured

Mumbai: At least one BEST bus was stoned in Mumbai and its driver injured as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) sponsored Maharashtra shutdown started, eliciting mixed response, here on Friday.

The bus was pelted with stones in Chembur and the driver Vilas B. Dabhade, 53, was injured, though commuters escaped unhurt. He has been admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, said officials.

VBA President Prakash Ambedkar urged his supporters to ensure "a peaceful and violence-free bandh" to oppose the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).