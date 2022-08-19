Maharashtra: BA2.75 emerging as dominant Omicron variant across state | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The latest whole genome sequencing report from various laboratories between August 10 and 19 revealed that, 73 patients in Maharashtra were found to be infected with the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, in addition to 209 patients infected with the BA2.75 sub-variant found in the state.

The latest report also suggests that BA2.75 cases are on the rise, while cases of BA.2.38, which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway. This has taken the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 to 348, and that of BA.2.75 to 459.

According to the data, 235 of the 348 BA.4 and BA.5 variant cases were found in Pune, followed by Mumbai (72), Thane (16), seven each at Raigad and Nagpur, six at Sangli, four in Palghar and one in Kolhapur. Similarly, 234 of the 459 BA.2.75 variant cases were detected at Pune, followed by Mumbai (131), Nagpur (44), Yavatmal (19), Chandrapur (17), nine at Solapur, two each in Akola and Washim and one in Sangli.