Maharashtra: ATS Interrogates Woman Married To Pak Man Over Alleged ISI Link

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has interrogated a 32-year-old woman following an email received by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other central agencies. The mail, which was received by August 18, alleged that the woman, Afreen Tarranuum Sheikh Mateen Chaudhary is married to a Pakistani whose family is linked to the Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

However, the woman, who is seven months pregnant and is staying with her parents in Malegaon, has confirmed that she is married to a Pakistani, but none from his family is connected with the ISI. She said her husband Hassan Khalid was settled in Yemen. Apparently, Khalid is her second husband. She has four children from her first husband who lives in Sambhaji Nagar.

Woman told that she had never been to Pakistan

The Maharashtra ATS and state police were told by the woman that she had never been to Pakistan, but had been to Dubai and Libya.

In the mail, whose sender's identity is yet to be ascertained by the ATS, there is also an allegation the women's father Haji Shaikh Majeed was linked to the Indian Mujahideen. However, the ATS did not find any evidence of that.

As per Afreen's statement, she left Sambhaji Nagar in December 2022 and travelled to Dubai to meet Hasan Khalid. They had apparently become friends through social media. From Dubai, she proceeded to Libya, where they got married. According to her statement, Hasan Khalid is of Pakistani origin and has a business in Libya.

No suspicious information regarding her visits

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a high-level official revealed that they had verified the lady's passport and found no suspicious information regarding her visits. The official mentioned that during the investigation, they discovered that the 32-year-old mother of four children has a deep passion for love stories depicted in movies. She held a belief that her own love story would be memorable as well. The official stated that she met Hasan Khalid through the social media, developed a strong affection for him, and took the step to marry him. Currently, their focus is on identifying the originator of the email. The sender appears to have a detailed understanding of the lady and her family, even sharing crucial information about her father. This has led them to suspect that someone close might have sent the email. Notably, the email was received after her return, raising further suspicions about the sender's intentions. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell is actively involved in the investigation, working to trace the IP address and determine the identity of the user behind the email.