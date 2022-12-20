e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for 45 minutes amid sloganeering by Opposition

Maharashtra Assembly adjourned for 45 minutes amid sloganeering by Opposition

The Opposition was agitated since the state government had stalled development works especially from the constituencies held by the leaders of the opposition parties. The issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition Mr Ajit Pawar.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan | Picasa
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned for 45 minutes among sloganeering by the Opposition. They were agitated over the state government's decision to stay various development works especially from the constituencies of the opposition parties already incorporated in the white book of annual budget papers. The issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition Mr Ajit Pawar.

After he expressed his displeasure, the Speaker Mr Rahul Narwekar said that he has understood the issue but now let the question hour should pass smoothly. However, opposition stuck to their guns as they continued slogan shouting amid the commencement of question hour.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fandavis reminded that after MVA took over several works from the constituencies of BJP legislators and especially from his own assembly segment.

"The government has already lifted stay on 80% works and in the remaining works it was found that the disbursement was made in excess of allocation. The government was looking into these works as it was confronted with an issue of how to find funds for the same," he said, adding that the government will take a decision in this regard soon.

However, Speaker told the opposition to members to go to their seats and announced that after question hour LoP will be given an opportunity. Still opposition continued slogan shouting that led to the adjournment on four occasion for 45 minutes.

