Maharashtra Assembly Winter session: 'State won’t fear Naxalism, will answer them,' says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Nagpur: The Shinde Fadnavis government on Monday declared that its fight against the naxalism (left wing extremism) will continue and it will not be stopped despite threats from these forces.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly since the Leader of Opposition Mr Ajit Pawar sought the government’s intervention after NCP legislator and former minister Mr Dharmarao Baba Atram and Gadchiroli district administration got death threats from naxal forces.

Mr Pawar demanded that the state government should immediately provide security and there should not be any lapses.

‘’Maharashtra will never stop fearing Naxalism, we will answer them. Today we have limited Naxalism in Gadchiroli up to a few tehsils. The youth of Gadchiroli have stopped going towards Naxalism and the Naxal forces had to mobilise from Chhattisgarh and Odisha,’’ said Mr Fadnavis.

Discussions on Surjagarh iron ore mining project

Mr Fadnavis said the government will fully support the completion of the Surjagarh iron ore mining project adding that the Naxalites had been deliberately provoking the locals.

"The government has taken a serious note of the threat received by Mr Dharmarao Baba Atram (MLA for Aheri in Gadchiroli district). Nearly 6,000 youth have got jobs due to the Surajgarh project and it has potential to transform the entire district. The project completion will entail an investment of Rs 20,000 crore,’’ he added. He reiterated that the government will make all efforts from the completion of the Surjagarh project.

Former home minister Mr Dilip Wales-Patil brought to the notice of the government that roadblocks are being put for the Surjagarh project to complete and that needs to be effectively tackled. The state Congress chief Mr Nana Patole said the government should also look at the problems faced by the villagers due to the Surjagarh project.

Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who intervened, said that the Surjagarh iron ore mining project has provided employment to around 6,000 locals. He assured that the industrial development in Gadchiroli will not stop due to the fear of Naxalism. He also assured that the necessary security will be provided to Mr Dharmarao Baba Atram.

Mr Shinde said that the Surjagarh project will boost the development of the naxal affected Gadchiroli district.