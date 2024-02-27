Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Orders SIT Probe Over Manoj Jarange-Patil's Statement Against DCM Fadnavis & BJP's Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday has ordered SIT probe over Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil's recent statement against Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Jarange-Patil had recently levelled allegations against the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis that he planned and made attempts to poison him through the saline bottle during his hunger strike. The seriousness of the statements against the two BJP leaders raised the demand for a probe.

Accusing Fadnavis of hatching a conspiracy against him, Jarange-Patil on Sunday had announced a march to the deputy chief minister’s residence Sagar. After criticising Devendra Fadnavis, Manoj Jarange-Patil left for Mumbai. However, he was taken back to Antarwali Sarati after his health detoriated on the way.

It is also alleged that Jarange-Patil's Maratha reservation campaign is backed by his political associates and he made provocative remarks during the campaign. The situation intensified when members of the Maratha community protested against Jarange-Patil in Nagpur, burning his effigy in response to his statements.

BJP's Response & Allegations Against Sharad Pawar

BJP leader Praveen Darekar voiced concern in the Maharashtra legislative council today over Jarange's aggressive comments against Fadnavis and implicated senior politician Sharad Pawar in the matter. Darekar accused NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders, including Sharad Pawar himself, and Jalna MLA Rajesh Tope and NCP's Rohit Pawar of orchestrating unrest in the state through Jarange's campaign.

The allegations raised a storm in the Upper House, with opposition members objecting to Darekar's remarks. The ensuing chaos led to the adjournment of the House for five minutes as members from both ruling and opposition sides engaged in heated exchanges.

Legal Action Against Jarange-Patil

Adding to the controversy, Maharashtra police has filed cases against Jarange-Patil under sections 341,143,145,149,188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly inciting people to block roads in Beed, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience.