'Plot To Kill Me': Manoj Jarange-Patil Levels Serious Allegations Against Fadnavis, Announces March To 'Sagar Bungalow' In Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that attempts were made to poison him through the bottle of saline he was on during hunger strike. He alleged that Devendra Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in the state.

Jarange announces march to Sagar bungalow, leaves for Mumbai

Accusing Fadnavis of hatching conspiracy against him, Jarange-Patil announced a march to the deputy chief minister’s residence Sagar in Mumbai.

After criticising Devendra Fadnavis, Manoj Jarange-Patil has left for Mumbai. Efforts are being made by his supprters to convince him against the march. However, Jarange is determined to protest outside Fadnavis's Sagar bungalow in Mumbai. Accordingly , he has left the hunger strike and is headed towards Mumbai. At present, a situation of great confusion is prevailing in Antarwali Sarati. Jarange has said that he will go to Fadnavis' door rather than die on hunger strike.

Jarange's massive attack against DCM Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, Jarange-Patil opened fierce attack against Fadnavis and made serious allegations. He went to the extent of saying that the deputy CM dreamt of getting him killed in an encounter.

"As I am not giving in, attempts are being made to eliminate me. Attempts are being made to defame Manoj Jarange or to make Manoj Jarange die on hunger strike. Attempts are being made for saline poisoning. That's why I stopped saline last night. It is Fadnavis's dream to have me finished in an encounter," Jarange Patil said.

“DCM Fadnavis wants my sacrifice. I will go to his Sagar bungalow. Fadnavis wants to finish Maratha community”, said Jarange-Patil.

Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in state: Jarange

He also alleged that Fadnavis conspired against him and Marathas.

“Devendra Fadnavis wants to end the influence of Maratha community in state and creating hurdles in implementation of Sage-Soyare notification. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar are helpless before Fadnavis. Nothing can happen in the state without the wish of Fadnavis. Fadnavis is also using divide and rule politics in Maratha community, and he was the mastermind behind fake allegations by Ajay Baraskar”, said Jarange-Patil.

Baraskar has alleged that Jarange-Patil had struck a deal with the government and changed his demands.

Jarange-Patil on Sunday addressed his supporters and accused Fadnavis of encouraging people against him.

Jarange-Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc – and be given reservations accordingly. He wants one’s blood relations to be allowed to have Kunbi registration.