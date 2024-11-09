Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions

The Mahayuti Alliance |

Both Shiv Sena and NCP have taken strict action against rebels who chose to contest independently after being denied tickets by their respective parties. This comes as a part of the larger political rivalry between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti alliances, both of which are vying for power in Maharashtra.

Rebels have emerged across both alliances, though the Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has seen a larger number of dissenters. Despite warnings from senior leaders within these parties, many rebels have refused to withdraw their candidacies. Consequently, both alliances have begun to take disciplinary action against them.

On Friday, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare announced the expulsion of eight prominent party rebels, accusing them of undermining the party's interests and tarnishing its reputation. Those expelled include Bapu Bhegde, NCP vice president, Krishna Andhare, district president of Akola Rural, Vishwambhar Pawar, district president of North Nanded, Puja Vyavahare, Nanded women’s district president, Dnyaneshwar Bhamre, former Dhule district member, Mamta Sharma, Dahisar taluka president, Dhanendra Turkar, Tumsar Bhandara district president, and Anand Sindhikar, Yuvak Pradesh secretary.

Additionally, Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena has also been affected by rebellious activity. Shinde’s camp expelled several members, including Mohan Agarwal, district president of Jalna, Ketan Kaje, chief of Kannad Taluka in Aurangabad, and Prakash Nikam from Palghar district.

Earlier this week, the BJP also took strong action, expelling 40 members who had defied the party's instructions. On November 7, Congress followed suit by expelling eight of its own rebels, signaling a tightening grip on party discipline ahead of the elections.