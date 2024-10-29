Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Files Nomination From Worli Seat, Promises Development And Community Engagement

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora officially submitted his nomination for the Worli Assembly Constituency as a candidate representing the Mahayuti alliance. The occasion was celebrated with a large rally that drew thousands of supporters from Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP, and RPI, demonstrating the collective strength of the coalition. Notable attendees included Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena Secretary Kiran Pavaskar, and former corporator Dutta Naravankar.

As a member of the Rajya Sabha, Deora emphasized the urgent need for development in Worli, a diverse Mumbai constituency that has seen little progress over the past five years. “The aspirations of Worli’s residents align with those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde” he remarked. Deora committed to serving as a conduit between the people of Worli and the Chief Minister, asserting that this election is focused not on defeating rivals, but on meeting the needs of the community.

He expressed his strong ties to South Mumbai, stating, “Having represented this area in the Lok Sabha twice, I am always here to address Worlikars' concerns. Housing is the most pressing issue for Mumbaikars, and the Chief Minister has made significant strides in the past two years to tackle it, including the redevelopment of Ramabai Nagar and BDD Chawls in Worli.”

Deora reiterated that the residents of Worli, along with the wider Maharashtra community, place their trust in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “The previous MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, was disengaged from the constituency and lacked a proper office here. I am dedicated to bringing justice to Worlikars, many of whom have been deprived of development and have unfulfilled housing dreams. I plan to listen to their problems and aspirations and communicate them to Chief Minister Shinde. On November 20, I ask voters to take five minutes for the Chief Minister, who will respond with five years of committed service.”

Reflecting on the last five years, Deora noted the lack of engagement from previous MLAs and highlighted the substantial work accomplished by the current government in areas like BDD Chal and Koliwada. “With my emotional bond with the people of Worli, I am resolute in my commitment to ensure justice and resolve local issues. I am confident of securing a significant majority in this election,” he declared.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde echoed Deora's views, criticizing previous representatives for their inaccessibility and reaffirming their alliance's dedication to the people of Worli.